UTSA infielder Byran Arias picks up multiple preseason accolades

SAN ANTONIO - University of Texas at San Antonio senior infielder Bryan Arias is racking up the preseason accolades. He was named a third-team preseason All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a third-team preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. To top it off, Arias was tabbed preseason All-Conference USA in a voting of the league coaches.

"It means a lot," Arias said. "I mean, just being able to finally know that we are getting recognized over here at UTSA, and I can't thank my teammates enough because they've gotten me to this point."

Arias leads by example and is so respected among his teammates, they voted him team co-captain for this season, along with pitcher Bradley Griggs.

"It's a spot where I've always wanted to be," Arias said. "I've always wanted to be a leader and to have people look up to me, and just being a senior, it does it on its own, so I love it."

Griggs, a senior pitcher from Medina Valley High School, isn't surprised by Arias' success.

"We kind of expected him to be a team captain," Griggs said. "He does everything right off the field, and obviously he does everything right on the field if he's a preseason All-American."

A product of Marshall High School, Arias has a career .327 batting average, belting 209 hits, 45 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 98 RBI during his three-year collegiate career. He's leaving his name all over UTSA's record books and gets to do so in front of his family and friends.

"It's awesome just knowing they're right here in my back pocket, and I always have somebody to talk to," Arias said. "I can always count on my high school friends if I need anything, and my parents are at every game, so it's awesome."

The Roadrunners were picked to finish the regular season seventh out of 12 teams in Conference USA as selected by the conference's head coaches. Arias feels UTSA is better than that.

"This team is different than a lot of years," Arias said. "Last year, I think we finished fifth and we surprised a lot of teams, and all four years I've been here, we've gotten better, so Ithink that standing doesn't mean anything. We're going to prove people wrong."

UTSA baseball will open its 2019 season with a three-game series with McNeese State Feb. 15-17 at Roadrunner Field.

