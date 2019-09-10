UTSA prepares for tough test against Army

SAN ANTONIO - "Frank Harris is human."

That's one takeaway UTSA head coach Frank Wilson gleaned from the Roadrunners' 63-14 loss to the Baylor Bears last Saturday in Waco.

"The extraordinary game that he played in week one is something he's capable of doing because he's shown it, but he's also a guy who has missed three years of football and is still working his way back into game shape and game-type situations."

Harris missed all of last season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during spring workouts and worked his way back into the starting lineup. In the Roadrunners' season opener, Harris threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the Incarnate Word Cardinals, but against Baylor, a "Power Five" team, Harris was held to just 93 yards and no touchdowns. Wilson doesn't want this most recent performance to negatively impact Harris' play moving forward.

"The thing that garnered him the starting job was just being Frank Harris," Wilson said. "Sometimes, guys try to press and do too much. We don't need him to do that. We need him to be Frank."

Next up, the first year quarterback and his teammates will face another strong test when Army visits the Alamodome this Saturday. The Black Knights impressed over the weekend, taking the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines to overtime, but eventually fell 24-21.

"They play relentlessly," Wilson said. "They play well as a team. They do what they do as well as anybody in the country. Where they don't match up on paper they do with effort and cohesiveness as a team."

Kickoff between UTSA and Army is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

