UTSA QB Frank Harris out "lot longer than we thought"

SAN ANTONIO - "A lot longer than we thought."

UTSA Roadrunners head coach Frank Wilson broke the bad news at his Monday morning roundtable when asked just how long starting quarterback Frank Harris will be sidelined.

"It will be quite some time," Wilson said. "We are hopeful that the recovery allows him to come back as fast as possible, but Frank will not go this week or anytime close in the near future."

Wilson stopped short of detailing what exactly is wrong with Harris after he went down for the second time this season in the Conference USA opener against North Texas. In that game, Harris suffered the injury on the second play from scrimmage holding his non-throwing shoulder and did not return. That's the same shoulder he injured the week before against Army. In that game, he returned to action after missing only two plays. UTSA lost both games.

Now, Harris is out indefinitely. He has a history of injuries including tearing his ACL during last season's spring practice, which forced him to miss the entire 2018 campaign.

For the foreseeable future, Lowell Narcisse will be the Roadrunners' starting quarterback, as UTSA prepares for its next game against UTEP in El Paso this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

