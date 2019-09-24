UTSA starting QB status "Uncertain"

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Roadrunners find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak after their blowout loss to North Texas in their Conference USA opener over the weekend. The biggest question now facing the team in their bye week is the status of starting quarterback Frank Harris.

The key word that head coach Frank Wilson used during Tuesday's media availability: "Uncertain."

"We're not sure," Wilson said. "Will he will be back next week or will he be back the following?"

Wilson revealed that Harris, who is in his first year as the Roadrunners starting quarterback after missing all of last season with a torn ACL, has visited the doctor to undergo an MRI. The coaching and medical staff will spend the week to "gauge his potential from a rehabilitation standpoint."

Harris was injured on just the second play from scrimmage in Saturday's 45-3 loss when he was tackled trying to run the ball up the middle. He remained down on the ground and held his right, non-throwing shoulder as he was helped up. That's the same shoulder he injured in the Roadrunners' 31-13 loss to Army in the Alamodome. In that game, he only missed two plays before he was allowed to return. Harris was declared healthy during practice last week.

"The bye week comes at a good time for him," Wilson said. "Well see how his body takes to the medication and rehabilitation, and we'll go from there."

Lowell Narcisse, a dual-threat sophomore quarterback who is a junior college transfer, took over for Harris against North Texas and struggled. He completed just over 44 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions. On Tuesday, Narcisse was asked if this week feels any different for him.

"Not at all," Narcisse said. "I've been getting a lot of reps, even when Frank was here. A lot of guys try to put it together for me, trying to be more of a vocal leader talking to the guys to lock in. Let's be more focused on details and go out and grind it out this week."

Narcisse also said that he is prepared to be the Roadrunners starting quarterback if Harris has not healed in time for their next game against UTEP on October 5. Kickoff in El Paso is currently scheduled for 7 p.m.

