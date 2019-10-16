UTSA's Frank Wilson dodges question about injured quarterback

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA head football coach Frank Wilson was in no mood for Monday-morning quarterbacking -- even though it was Tuesday.

On Monday, Wilson confirmed that starting quarterback Frank Harris was officially out for the rest of the season. Harris injured his non-throwing shoulder twice in back-to-back weeks, first in the Roadrunners' 31-13 loss to Army, then in their 45-3 loss to North Texas. Against the Black Knights, Harris was examined on the sidelines before being allowed to return to the game. Against the Mean Green, the junior quarterback reinjured the same shoulder on just the second play from scrimmage and did no return.

When asked whether he had any second thoughts on handling Harris' injury, Wilson deflected and ended his availability.

"I like where our team is right now," Wilson said. "We will continue to develop our team with the guys who are playing in this game and I like where we are at for Saturday. I think we have a good opportunity to win this football game. All right, thank you guys."

Now past the halfway point of the season, the Roadrunners find themselves with a 2-4 overall record and are currently just 1-2 in Conference USA. They have a chance to add to their win total this Saturday with a home game against winless Rice, but the one thing that needs to improve is UTSA's passing game. Wilson admits that they have made some changes to the offense in order to improve quarterback Lowell Narcisse's performance.

"What we have done is condensed the playbook, if you will, from a passing game standpoint and given ourselves a chance by getting those receivers and our quarterback in the best situations possible to play pitch and catch," Wilson said.

Since stepping into the role at starting quarterback, Narcisse has completed 42.1% of his passes for 273 yards and one touchdown. He's been slightly more effective on the ground as a complement to standout freshman running back Sincere McCormick, racking up 349 yards and three touchdowns. But in spite of receiving the= opportunity to lead the offense, Narcisse has a great deal of sympathy for Harris.

"It's tough," said Narcisse. "I actually didn't play for three years in a row, too. I tore both of my ACLs and ended up getting redshirted. Our situations are different, but I understand what it's like to be in that position."

Narcisse also added that while he's working on the field, he will try and keep Harris in good spirits off the field and encourage him throughout the recovery process.

The Roadrunners will host Rice for homecoming Saturday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.