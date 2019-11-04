UTSA's Lowell Narcisse expected to play this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA starting quarterback Lowell Narcisse is expected to play this Saturday.

That's after Narcisse suffered what head coach Frank Wilson is calling a "nasty" injury to his thumb on his nonthrowing hand in the Roadrunners' 45-14 loss to Texas A&M this past Saturday.

"It was nasty because the nail got pushed back underneath the skin," said Wilson at his Monday morning availability. "I've never seen anything like it. They had to go in there and pry it out, the nail. So it bled profusely just because of the soft tissue deals there."

Narcisse was injured in the third quarter when Aggies linebacker Anthony Hines III drilled him during a rollout. Officials initially threw a flag for targeting to the head and neck area, but the flag was eventually picked up. Narcisse remained on the turf for several moments, but got up under his own power and walked off the field with the team's medical staff for further examination.

"They took X-rays on the sidelines, and nothing was broken," Wilson said. Narcisse did return to the sideline with his thumb wrapped, but did not return to the game. Redshirt freshman Jordan Weeks replaced him. Narcisse's final stat line: 7/14, 90 yards and one rushing touchdown. He was also the team's leading rusher with 15 carries for 54 yards.

This injury is the latest setback for UTSA's quarterback room. The Roadrunners (3-5, 2-2) lost their initial starter Frank Harris for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury he aggravated against North Texas on Sept. 21. Despite the gruesome description, Wilson is confident Narcisse can play this Saturday against Old Dominion.

"It's his nonthrowing hand," Wilson said. "It has subsided. I think he'll be ready to go this weekend."

Kickoff between the Roadrunners and the Monarchs in Norfolk, Virginia is at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.