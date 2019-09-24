Men's Golf in 1st after day one of St. Edward's Fall Classic

SAN ANTONIO - St. Mary's men's golf is in first place after the first two rounds on day one of the Golf Glove Hub St. Edward's Fall Classic.



Ryan Dixon shot a 66 (-6) in the opening round to set the bar high for the Rattlers early. He followed that up with an even 72 in the second round to take the top spot in the individual rankings after the first day. Emilio Gonzales fired a 68 (-4) in the first round and a 73 (+1) in the second to tie for fourth at the end of day one. Christian Hansen also caught fire in the first round with a 67 (-5), followed by a 78 (+6) in the second to put himself in 15th place. Jake Stevenson shot a 73 (+1) and 76 (+4) to sit in a tie for 30th, while Alejandro Santibanez fired two rounds of 76 (+4) to tie for 45th.



The Rattlers play the third and final round Wednesday at Avery Ranch Golf Club, looking to maintain the top spot.