St. Mary's soccer team knocks off No. 8 Mustangs

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time in program history, the St. Mary's University men's soccer team defeated Midwestern State University. The No. 8 ranked Mustangs came into Sigma Beta Chi Field undefeated Saturday evening and left with their first blemish in the loss column.



In the nonconference matchup against Lone Star Conference foe MSU Texas, the Rattlers held an advantage in shots taken, outshooting the Mustangs 10-7. Both teams put three shots on goal but St. Mary's Jacob Sayle had a stellar performance denying each shot.



The Rattlers struck early as Cain Smith buried one just inside the post off an Edu Toiny-Pendred cross to put St. Mary's up 1-0 in the ninth minute.



St. Mary's defense kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room.



In the second frame, the Rattlers managed to take seven shots but none bigger than a Nenad Markovic shot in the 73rd minute that found the back of the net to put St. Mary's up 2-0 over the eighth-ranked team in the country.



Midwestern State managed to put two shots on frame in the final 45 minutes but Sayle turned them away to keep the shutout intact. Sayle finished with three saves on the night.



The Mustangs are the second ranked team to come into Sigma Beta Chi Field this season and leave with a loss as the Rattlers took down No. 16 Colorado School of Mines on Sept. 8.



UP NEXT

St. Mary's will have four days off before it begins Lone Star Conference action next Thursday. The Rattlers travel to Laredo, Texas to take on Texas A&M International at 7:30 p.m.



