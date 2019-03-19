Commanders' Greg Ward Jr. named AAF Special Teams Player of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Commanders wide receiver/punt returner Greg Ward Jr. has been named the Alliance of American Football’s week six special teams player of the week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Ward Jr.’s honor makes it three consecutive weeks a Commander has been recognized by the Alliance. Running back Kenneth Farrow II and quarterback Logan Woodside were named the offensive players of the week for their efforts in weeks four and five, respectively.

Offensive player of the week: Birmingham WR L’Damian Washington. Washington had four receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns in The Iron’s 32-29 week six win. The performance marks team single-game records in receiving yards and touchdown catches, while Washington became the first player in Alliance history with at least 125 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in the same game.

Defensive player of the week: Salt Lake DE Karter Schult. Schult tallied five total tackles, two sacks and four QB hits in The Stallions’ 22-9 victory last week. Schult, who leads The Alliance with seven sacks this season, anchored a Salt Lake defense that held Memphis to nine points and 239 total yards while racking up seven team sacks in the win.

Special teams player of the week: San Antonio PR Greg Ward, Jr. Ward, Jr., a highly-accomplished quarterback at the University of Houston before transitioning to wide receiver/returner after college, set an Alliance record with a 79-yard punt return-touchdown in The Commanders’ 37-6 win in week six. The play earned the No. 9 spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Day.

