Commanders' Woodside named AAF Offensive Player of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside has been named the Alliance of American Football Offensive player of the week. The recognition comes after Woodside led the Commanders to a 29-25 victory on the road against the Arizona Hot Shots in week five.

Woodside completed 21 of 27 passes (77.8%) for 290 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception for a 120.7 passer rating. His first half performance was even better completing 12 of his first 13 pass attempts (92.3%) for 192 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The Commanders stand at 3-2 in the first half of their first AAF season, which has them tied with San Diego atop the Western Conference standings.

