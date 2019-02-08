Commanders ready for inaugural kickoff

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Commanders have just one day left before kicking off their inaugural season in the new Alliance of American Football. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Riley said he still has not named a starting quarterback for Saturday's opener against the San Diego Fleet at the Alamodome. However, one thing Riley does know is that with only 10 games in the regular season, the Commanders can't afford a slow start.

"It's going to go fast when you only have 10 games," Riley said. "There's not a lot of makeup time. This is also a divisonal game, so it's important to get a good start and get a win right off the bat."

The Commanders kept three quarterbacks after trimming their roster to the required 52. One of those battling frontrunner Dustin Vaughn for the job is Logan Woodside.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for all eight teams," says Woodside. "Every player has a chip on their shoulder and wants to go out and make a name for themselves and put good things on film."

Woodside was selected in the seventh round (249th overall) in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cincinati Bengals, but he never saw action in a regular-season game. Kickoff Saturday night in the Alamodome is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.