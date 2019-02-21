Commanders sign defensive lineman Stefan Charles

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Commanders talented defensive front just got better. The team added former NFL defensive lineman Stefan Charles to the roster on Tuesday.

An Ontario, Canada native, Charles spent five seasons in the NFL and appeared in 49 career games. He has two career NFL starts and boasts 49 career tackles and five sacks.

"We just felt like the time was now, seeing what some teams in the league are trying to do in the run game," said Commanders general manager Daryl Johnston. "We wanted to get a little bit bigger up front and I think we definitely achieved that by adding Stefan."

Charles joins a defensive front that has found success stopping the run and generating a pass rush. The Commanders boast 10 sacks through two games, a statistic that leads the AAF.

"He can bring a lot to that defensive line and this whole team," said Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside. "He's been through it, had a lot of success in the league (NFL) and I think he'll bring an excitement that will help the team."

The addition of Charles comes as the Commanders are set to embark on a month-long road trip. San Antonio kicks off the four-game stretch on Sunday against the San Diego Fleet at 7 p.m.

