Commanders top San Diego 15-6 in AAF opener

SAN ANTONIO - - Logan Woodside passed for 255 yards and Nick Rose made three field goals to lead San Antonio to a 15-6 victory over San Diego on Saturday night in front of 27,857 fans at the Alamodome.

In the inaugural game for both Alliance of American Football (AAF) teams, the Commanders piled up 364 yards of offense and held the Fleet to 295. San Antonio also finished with a 35:18-24:42 edge in time of possession and forced three turnovers, all interceptions. Woodside, who played collegiately at Toledo, completed 18 of 36 passes, including five apiece to MeKale McKay (80 yards) and Greg Ward Jr. (65 yards). Alonzo Moore added 78 receiving yards on three catches.

Meanwhile, Orion Stewart led the defense with six tackles and recorded one of the interceptions, along with De’Vante Busby and Zack Sanchez. With the game tied at 6-6 late in the third quarter, Busby set up the first touchdown of the night when he intercepted a Mike Bercovici pass at the San Antonio 32-yard line and returned it to near midfield. On the next play, Woodside found Moore open over the middle for 46 yards all the way down to the San Diego 3-yard line.

On first-and-goal, Kenneth Farrow II dashed around the right side and into the end zone for the first TD in Commanders history. With no extra points in the AAF, the two-point conversion was no good, leaving the score at 12-6. San Antonio added some cushion to its lead later in the final quarter.

Rose nailed his third field goal of the night, this one from 28 yards out, to make it 15-6 with 3:37 left to play. That kick capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive that chewed 9:59 off the clock and put the home team up by two scores. San Diego answered by driving all the way inside the San Antonio 10-yard line, but Sanchez picked off a Philip Nelson fade pass in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining to help seal the win.

Bercovici led the Fleet offense by throwing for 176 yards on 15 of 25 passing but the former Arizona State signal caller was victimized by a pair of INTs. Nelson came off the bench to throw for 68 yards but also turned it over once through the air. Gavin Escobar and Brian Brown each had 66 receiving yards, while Ja’Quan Gardner led all rushers with 55 yards on eight carries.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Commanders got on the board first when Rose drilled a 29-yard field goal with 11:19 left in the second stanza. The first points in team history and the second-ever scoring play in the AAF record book capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive that took 3:42 off the clock and was highlighted by a 37-yard pass down the right sideline from Woodside to Ward Jr. that set up San Antonio at the San Diego 23-yard line.

The Fleet were threatening to tie the score until Stewart picked off a Bercovici pass near the goal line and returned it 68 yards to the San Diego 31. A short pass to McKay, an Aaron Green 6-yard run off left tackle and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave San Antonio first-and-goal from the 9-yard line. The Commanders were unable to find paydirt and Rose split the uprights from 23 yards out to make it 6-0 with 3:50 left until halftime.

The Fleet cut the deficit in half on a 47-yard field goal by Donny Hageman with 1:17 remaining in the half. Bercovici had a 26-yard completion to Escobar and a 14-yard scramble to help set up the score. On the Commanders’ next possession Ryan Moeller intercepted a Woodside pass over the middle and returned it 12 yards to the San Antonio 23. That turnover set up a 28-yard field goal by Hageman that knotted the score at the half.

The Commanders will host the Orlando Apollos, 40-16 winners against Atlanta in a game that started earlier tonight, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

