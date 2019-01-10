Conference USA unveils 2019 football schedule

SAN ANTONIO - Conference USA has unveiled its 2019 slate of conference games. UTSA's ninth season on the gridiron will include eight conference games, four of which will be played at the Alamodome. All told, the Roadrunners will play six games at home during the 12 game regular season.

The Roadrunners will play 10 games in the state of Texas, including two against Power 5 opponents - Baylor on September 7th and Texas A&M on November 2nd. The Roadrunners have a 1-10 all-time record against Power 5 opponents, with their lone win coming against Baylor in 2017.

2019 UTSA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

INCARNATE WORD

Sat, Aug. 31 - Alamodome

BAYLOR

Sat, Sept. 7 - Waco, Texas

ARMY WEST POINT

Sat, Sept. 14 - Alamodome

NORTH TEXAS

Sat, Sept. 21 - Denton, Texas

BYE

Sat, Sept. 28

UTEP

Sat, Oct. 5 - El Paso, Texas

UAB

Sat, Oct. 12 - San Antonio, Texas

RICE

Sat, Oct. 19 - San Antonio, Texas

BYE

Sat, Oct. 26

TEXAS A&M

Sat, Nov. 2 - College Station, Texas

OLD DOMINION

Sat, Nov. 9 - Norfolk, Virginia

SOUTHERN MISS

Sat, Nov. 16 - San Antonio, Texas

FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sat, Nov. 23 - San Antonio, Texas

LOUISIANA TECH

Sat, Nov. 30 - Ruston, Louisiana

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.