Conference USA unveils 2019 football schedule

SAN ANTONIO - Conference USA has unveiled its 2019 slate of conference games. UTSA's ninth season on the gridiron will include eight conference games, four of which will be played at the Alamodome. All told, the Roadrunners will play six games at home during the 12 game regular season.
The Roadrunners will play 10 games in the state of Texas, including two against Power 5 opponents - Baylor on September 7th and Texas A&M on November 2nd. The Roadrunners have a 1-10 all-time record against Power 5 opponents, with their lone win coming against Baylor in 2017.
2019 UTSA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
INCARNATE WORD
Sat, Aug. 31 - Alamodome
BAYLOR
Sat, Sept. 7 - Waco, Texas
ARMY WEST POINT
Sat, Sept. 14 - Alamodome
NORTH TEXAS
Sat, Sept. 21 - Denton, Texas
BYE
Sat, Sept. 28
UTEP
Sat, Oct. 5 - El Paso, Texas
UAB
Sat, Oct. 12 - San Antonio, Texas
RICE
Sat, Oct. 19 - San Antonio, Texas
BYE
Sat, Oct. 26
TEXAS A&M
Sat, Nov. 2 - College Station, Texas
OLD DOMINION
Sat, Nov. 9 - Norfolk, Virginia
SOUTHERN MISS
Sat, Nov. 16 - San Antonio, Texas
FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Sat, Nov. 23 - San Antonio, Texas
LOUISIANA TECH
Sat, Nov. 30 - Ruston, Louisiana
