Bryant 'unbothered' after being cut from Cowboys; Jones touts 'new direction' for team

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys have released wide receiver Dez Bryant.

"It was a short meeting between #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Tweeted Friday morning. "After months speculation, Bryant was released and a marquee 29-year old free agent is on the market midway through April with several WR needy teams."

It was a short meeting between #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant. After months speculation, Bryant was released and a marquee 29-year old free agent is on the market midway through April with several WR needy teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2018

Bryant met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at the Star Friday morning.

Bryant himself Tweeted the following immediately after the meeting ended:

And added that it "wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all... forever Dallas in my heart."

The love is real .. thank you — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

The wide receiver's future with the Cowboys has been debated almost daily since the offseason began.

"If the Cowboys release Bryant," ESPN reported, "they can save either $8.5 million or $12.5 million against the cap. The Cowboys could choose to take the entire cap hit this season, saving them $8.5 million in 2018, or they could designate Bryant a post-June 1 cut and save $12.5 million. The only downside to that is Bryant would count $4 million against the cap in 2019."

Rapoport reported that the Cowboys didn't offer Bryant a pay cut and "simply released him."

Bryant is an unrestricted free agent.

Jones released the following statement:

As an organization we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years. He will always be a valued member of our family. Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have becomes that close to over the past 30 years. This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We arrived at this crossroad collectively with input from several voices within the organization. Ultimately we determined it was time to go in a new direction.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.