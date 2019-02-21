DeMar DeRozan all set for emotional return to Toronto

SAN ANTONIO - Now that the NBA All-Star break is finished, the San Antonio Spurs will resume their Rodeo Road Trip Friday at Toronto.

This game marks the return of DeMar DeRozan, who spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Raptors. Toronto drafted him ninth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

The shooting guard, who wanted to play his entire career with the Raptors, was traded to the Spurs in July as part of the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in the offseason.

DeRozan recently told TSN Canada he's ready for an emotional night.

"I think it will definitely be one for the ages," DeRozan said. 'It's something where you think you've experienced everything, but that will be an interesting moment."

In the first matchup between the Spurs and Raptors this season in January, DeRozan recorded his first career triple-double, scoring 21 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and handing out 11 assists.

Clearly he was fired up to face his former team, telling reporters as much after that game.

"You've got to love to play in that type of atmosphere, whether it's at home or on the road," he said. "It kind of fuels you, kind of gets you going.That's what made it so fun."

Raptors center Marc Gasol, who was traded to Toronto two weeks ago after spending 10 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, knows emotions will be running high.

"I don't know for him," Gasol said. "I can only imagine how many emotions, how weird it must feel to go pretty much into your own arena and go into the other locker room."

DeRzoan is scheduled to meet with reporters Thursday at a hotel in Toronto.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.