Denver, San Antonio tied 2-2 heading into game 5

The Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The Nuggets won the last matchup 117-103. Nikola Jokic scored 29 points to lead Denver to the victory and LaMarcus Aldridge recorded 24 points in defeat for San Antonio.

The Nuggets are 34-18 in Western Conference games. Denver is sixth in the NBA allowing 106.7 points per game and holding opponents to 45.8 percent shooting.

The Spurs have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.2 percent as a team from downtown this season. Davis Bertans paces them shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 20.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 16.4 points and collected 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

Aldridge leads the Spurs averaging 21.3 points and has added 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 19.8 points and totaled 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 108.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.9 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

