Derrick White called 'best player on the floor' at Team USA training camp

LAS VEGAS - Fresh off his best NBA season, Spurs guard Derrick White is in Las Vegas this week to help the USA Men's National Team train for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

It's an experience White knows will only make him better.

"It's going to be huge for me," White said. "Going out and competing against the top talent, learning from the coaching staff here. It's going to be huge for me and my development."

Team USA scrimmaged with the Select Team today. #Spurs Derrick White handing out one of his several assists. @InstantReplaySA #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/BRTTLnSDGh — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) August 7, 2019

White is part of the 12-player USA Select Team. Their job is to get Team USA ready for the FIBA World Cup in China while training for a potential call-up to the actual Team USA in the future.

Fresh faces, lotta talent. 📸 Official shot of the 2019 USA Select Team 👌 pic.twitter.com/MxjNRvqApK — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 7, 2019

The incoming third-year player plans to soak up as much knowledge as he can from everybody involved with the Select Team and Team USA.

"I'm learning so much from coach Van Gundy (Select Team head coach). We've got the great college coaches, the great NBA coaches, so it's great to learn from a wide variety of people and try to learn as much as I can," White said.

Jeff Van Gundy has nothing but good things to say about Derrick White, who’s having a great camp in Las Vegas. @InstantReplaySA #Spurs #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/khcTEZNvC1 — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) August 7, 2019

Following scrimmage Wednesday, Van Gundy gave White a glowing review.

"Yesterday, without question, he (White) was the best player on the floor for either team. And today, he was really good again," Van Gundy said.

Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich, White's coach with the Spurs, offered his guard some specific instructions for this week, and it sounds like White is taking them to heart.

"He just told me to come and compete," White said. "He thought this would be great for my development, and it's going to be huge to get me ready for next season."

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, White's teammate on the Select Team, knows the Spurs guard can playball.

"Derrick is unbelievable. He's a really good talent, he can really play," Young said. "You can tell he plays under coach Pop. He can see plays before they happen. He's a really good player for sure."

Don't be surprised if one day White makes Team USA.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.