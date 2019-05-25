D'Hanis baseball beats Round Top-Carmine 6-0 to clinch state berth

MARION, Tex. - For the D'Hanis Cowboys, the third time is the charm.

After losing to Fayetteville in the regional final the last two seasons, D'Hanis finally emerged the victor, taking down Round Top-Carmine 6-0 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament.

It's the Cowboys' first trip to state since 2003 and fourth in program history. The Cowboys will face either Abbott or Dodd City in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 5. (time TBD)

GAME SCORES:

D'Hanis 6, Round Top-Carmine 1 (Thursday, May 23)

D'Hanis 6, Round Top-Carmine 0 (Saturday, May 25)

D'Hanis wins series 2-0

