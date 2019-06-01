D'Hanis softball wins Class 1A State Championship

AUSTIN, Texas - The D'Hanis Cowgirls are state champions.

After building comfortable 7-0 and 8-3 leads, the Cowgirls weathered the storm in the top of the seventh, suriving a 3-run Chireno rally to top the Owls 9-7 and claim the Class 1A State Championship.

The turning point in the final frame came on a wild double play. With the bases loaded and nobody out, freshman pitcher Marissa Santos induced a shallow pop up, but dropped it. She threw home to get one out, but the batter was subsequently called out on the "infield fly" rule. The call was protested, but stood, and Santos promptly struck out the next batter to end the threat and the game. Santos would later be named the game's MVP.

This story will be updated later tonight -- stay tuned to KSAT for highlights and reaction from the Cowgirls' victory at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.