‘Disrespectful' James Harden play, stare down reminiscent of game with former Spur

SAN ANTONIO - Anyone who follows the NBA or sports in general most likely heard about the play on Wednesday that involved Houston Rockets guard James Harden and LA Clippers forward Wesley Johnson.

The play, which is jokingly being referred to as “the most disrespectful moves of the NBA season,” occurred in the first quarter of the Rockets' win.

Harden caused Johnson to fall on the floor after a crossover move, stared him down for at least three seconds and then swished a 3-pointer as teammates and fans in the arena erupted.

The move went viral as Twitter and social media exploded with memes of Harden “taking” Johnson’s ankles. On Thursday morning, SportsCenter showed the highlight multiple times.

ESPN anchors said their research team could find only one play similar to Harden’s and it involved former Spurs player Willie Anderson.

It came during the 1994-95 season when former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Isaiah “J.R.” Rider did a crossover on Anderson, causing him to fall and then smirked as he hit a jump shot.

In a 2014 interview with Masslive.com, Rider said he remembered the play well and it’s one that always stood out in his career.

The ’95 season was also Anderson’s last in San Antonio. He had a successful run with the Spurs after being selected in the first round by San Antonio in the 1988 NBA draft.

He was selected to the 1989 NBA All-Rookie First Team and spent seven years with the Spurs, averaging double figures in five of those seasons.

The Rider-Anderson play was posted on YouTube. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments section!

