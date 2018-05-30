District rivals Reagan-Churchill meet again with UIL state baseball berth on line

The blazing sun not only marks the beginning of summer, but a a deep run in high school playoff baseball.

This year, we have a rematch of Reagan and Churchill for a bid to the state championship in Round Rock.

The two North East Independent district schools met last year in the fifth regional round when Reagan defeated the Chargers and got their ticket to the state tournament.

But Deer Park High School defeated the Rattlers 7-2, so both teams have some unfinished business.

"We aren't looking forward to just only getting this far. We want to make another trip back to the state tournament," Reagan senior Cal Carver said.

Reagan beat Churchill three times during the regular season this year, so the Chargers have plenty of fuel coming from district play as well as last years devastating regional loss.

"It's a little bit of bad taste in our mouths," senior pitcher Jack Neely said.

And when asked if he felt this game was redemption for them he quickly responded with, "I mean, of course, that's what we're looking for. A little bit of redemption."

But both teams ultimately agree the playoffs are a different beast than the regular season and are focusing on the now versus the past.

"I think we're both different teams, I know we're a different team as far as our lineup and how things are going, and we're not really focusing a lot on what happened during the year," said Reagan head coach Rodney Chapman.

"Just knowing we have the chance to be the first Churchill baseball team to make it to state is what's really getting us all going," Neely said.

The rivalry between the two schools runs deep, and the teams know that Wolff Stadium will be rocking for this series.

"It's gonna be packed, it's gonna be loud, it's gonna be rowdy and it's gonna be fun," Neely a 6-foot-8 University of Texas commit, said.

"I love playing in front of big crowds- I think it's really fun," said Carver, a Wichita State commit.

"It's going to be electric," Churchill baseball head coach Dennis Schluter said.

With two powerhouse pitchers and a whole community of baseball fans behind the two teams, this series will be one to watch.

Region IV-6A final's schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

*All games are at Wolff Stadium.

