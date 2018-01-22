Eagles fan takes an L in funny videos after Philadelphia defeats Vikings

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 on Sunday and Eagles fans were out in force.

One fan, in particular, was partying on a subway platform but he took an L even though his team went home with a W.

Several videos show the Eagles super-fan running after the subway after it leaves the station but he runs right into a pole.

See the epic fail below:

Even the non-greased up poles are already taking people out in Philly pic.twitter.com/97IrmIiKwk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2018

