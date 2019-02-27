Fed Cup Women's Tennis headed to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The United States Tennis Association announced in San Antonio on Tuesday that Fed Cup tennis, the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sport, will come to Texas for the first time as the United States Fed Cup Team will face Switzerland in a World Group Playoff competition.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the Freeman Coliseum where the event will be held on April 20-21.

“We’re incredibly excited to be here, “ says Jeff Ryan USTA’s Senior Director of Team Events. “Eight years ago, the Davis Cup at the Erwin Center in Austin drew a great crowd and had an electric atmosphere. There is the potential for the same type of environment right here in San Antonio.”

Fed Cup by BNP Paribas is the World Cup of Tennis, and the United States is it’s most successful nation with 18 titles including winning the championship in 2017 and a finals apperance in 2018. Over the last two years, players such as Serena and Venus Williams have been featured in Fed Cup matches for the U.S.

“We’re very excited about this event that is occurring right here in San Antonio,” adds Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “The USTA visited the facility prior to us voting to redo it, and I don’t think at the time we ever thought about having a tennis cup come to San Antonio but we’re certainly glad we made the investment.”

The World Cup Playoff vs Switzerland is a best-of-five match series played over two days, with each country bringing a team of four or five players on a temporary indoor hard court. The winner of the match returns to the prestigious World Cup to compete for the Fed Cup title in 2020.

Pat Frost, the chair of the local organizing committee was also on hand Tuesday for the announcement.

“I know our sponsors are going to enjoy coming and supporting it. I know our volunteers will show up with the great hospitality and services they always do and I know that our staff will work hard once again to make this yet another great event in San Antonio.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 1 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Prices will range from $25 to $250.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.