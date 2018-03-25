Final farewell for former NFL player Rance Olison held in SA on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - A final farewell for former NFL player Rance Olison was held in San Antonio on Saturday.

Olison was the president of the NFL Former Players Association San Antonio chapter for the last four years.

The association served the community with scholarships and several charitable events.

While he was known for having a big heart, Olison also had a heart operation last year, but he didn’t let that slow him down in helping his community any way he could, friends said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.