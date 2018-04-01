FINAL FOUR: Michigan ends Loyola-Chicago's dream season in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Loyola-Chicago’s dream and also spiritual season ended in San Antonio after losing Saturday to Michigan in the Final Four, 69-57.

The game started in Michigan’s favor with the only three-pointers between the two teams in the first half coming from point guard Charles Matthews and then center Mortiz “Moe” Wagner.

The Michigan Wolverines led the Loyola Ramblers 6-4 with 16:09 on the game clock when Michigan went on a 9-0 run, forcing Loyola to call a timeout at the 12:38 mark.

Down 12-4 to the Wolverines, Loyola-Chicago had a tough time hitting the boards getting out rebounded, 13 to 6 during Michigan’s run.

However, Texas-native Aundre Jackson and starters Marques Townes, Cameron Krutwig would keep the Ramblers in the game.

After several made free throws, Loyola would claw its way back with its own 9-0 run and lead the Wolverines 17-15 with less than six minutes left in the first half.

Michigan’s 6’11” Wagner would stop the bleeding and end the run with no answer for him down low when the Ramblers took out the 6’9” Krutwig and went to a small ball scheme at times.

The ball would be on the Ramblers’ court for the rest of the way, ending the first half on a high note off of starting forward Donte Ingram’s buzzer beater to put Loyola 29-22 over Michigan.

The underdog Ramblers kept their foot on the gas pedal starting the 2nd half where they left off.

Just 20 seconds into the half, Krutwig baited Wagner into an And-1 call underneath the basket leading Loyola to the game’s first double-digit lead, 32-22.

Loyola held onto the lead until 6:59 on the clock when it became the “Wagner Show” after his made three-pointer to tie the game, 47-47.

Wagner scored 11 straight points to help the Wolverines overtake the Ramblers and grab the team’s first double-digit lead, 61-51.

For the Ramblers, turnovers were key to their loss.

