By the numbers: NCAA releases impressive figures, attendance for San Antonio Final Four

SAN ANTONIO - Recently released attendance numbers and figures show San Antonio once again held a successful NCAA Men’s Final Four in the Alamodome, and had an impressive showing with the fan fest and music festivals that surrounded the games.

On Friday, the NCAA released viewership and attendance numbers for this year’s tournament all the way to the Final Four and the national championship game.

According to the NCAA, this year’s tournament and Final Four was one of the most viewed and attended events in the tournament's history.

Over 97 million viewers watched in the United States from the start of the tournament to the Final Four. The tournament was also watched in 180 countries worldwide.

Livestreaming and social media engagement were also strong throughout the tournament.

The attendance for the Final Four games on Saturday, March 30, was 68,257, and attendance for the national championship game on April 1 was 67,831. (Click here to see previous Final Four attendance numbers.)

The ancillary events for Final Four weekend drew in impressive crowds as well.

An estimated 145,000 people attended the three-day music festival at HemisFair Plaza. On the final two days, the festival reached capacity hours before it ended.

A total of 52,669 people attended the fan fest at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and 15,394 fans attended Reese's Final Four Friday at the Alamodome.

A total of 2,500 volunteers took part in Final Four weekend. A total of 2,206 credentials were handed out to media covering the event, which is an all-time record, according to the NCAA.

San Antonio is currently bidding for the women's Final Four in 2021 and the men's in 2025 and 2026.

Officials with the City of San Antonio and San Antonio Sports are expected to find out about the women's tournament in the fall and the men's tournament not long after a presentation in July.

2018 MFF EOY Infographic - Final Final by RJ Marquez on Scribd

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.