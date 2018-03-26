City prepared to provide security for Final Four events

City officials said Monday they're ready to keep 93,000 visitors safe during events for the NCAA Men's Final Four in downtown San Antonio, which begin Friday.

Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference that the city has hosted a Final Four and other big events in the past, including the New Year's Eve Tricentennial celebration and Fiesta every year, that has prepared them for this weekend.

"We have covered every single detail of security that you can think of, even things that you will never think of," McManus said. "We've covered them and, again, I repeat, this is absolutely going to be a safe event."

Fire Chief Charles Hood said firefighters and paramedics will be ready.

"We are here for the person who falls down and cuts their ankle. We're going to be here for someone who may have a heart attack," he said. "But we're also here to prepare for something more sinister, again, we hope will never happen. Our resources are here, planned and staged for this event."

Officials said that a clear bag policy will be in effect at all Final Four events.

The policy will be enforced at events, such as the Men's basketball national semifinals Saturday and the championship game Monday, Fan Fest, the music festival and the NCAA collegiate All-Star game.

The Final Four San Antonio Organizing Committee will be giving out 200,000 free Final Four clear bags throughout the weekend at parking lots, hotels, VIA bus stops and other public places so people can put their belongings in the bags before arriving at an event.

