Dancing to San Antonio! Teams set for 2018 Men's Final Four at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio is set following four thrilling regional finals over the weekend.

The tournament’s Cinderella team, Loyola Chicago, is headed to San Antonio after defeating Kansas State on Saturday to win the South Region.

The Ramblers are the fourth No. 11 seed to advance to the Final Four since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Loyola has won 14 straight games and have the star of the tournament off the court, 98-year-old team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

The Ramblers won the national championship in 1963, the last time the university reached the Final Four.

RELATED: Final Four - San Antonio: Here's everything you need to know!

Loyola will face the Michigan Wolverines, who held off Florida State on Saturday night to win the West Region.

Michigan, the No. 3 seed in the region, enters the Final Four for the eighth time in school history.

The Wolverines reached the national championship game in 2013 and won the university’s only national title in 1989.

The Loyola Chicago-Michigan game is set to tip-off Saturday at 5:09 Central Time.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

The Villanova Wildcats are back in the Final Four after defeating a tough Texas Tech team in the East Region final.

The Wildcats, the No. 1 seed in the region, advanced to its sixth Final Four in school history.

Villanova won the national championship in 2016 and previously in 1985. The Wildcats are on a nine-game win streak.

Kansas was the final team to advance to the Final Four in San Antonio after a nail-biting, overtime win over Duke in the Midwest Region final.

The Jayhawks, the No. 1 seed in the region, advanced to the school's 15th Final Four.

Kansas has won the national championship three times. Their last was in 2008 at the Alamodome.

Kansas and Villanova will tip-off 40 minutes after the Michigan-Loyola game.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.