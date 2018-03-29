David Robinson, college basketball all-stars hand out Easter baskets

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs great David Robinson and some of the best players in college basketball helped hand out Easter baskets Thursday to members of the military and their families.

Robinson, who served in the Navy and is affectionately known as "The Admiral," and players participating in Reese's College All-Star game for Final Four weekend helped the Wounded Warrior Project hand out baskets to service members, veterans and their families at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The Spurs legend also signed autographs and took pictures.

"This city is about the military," Robinson said about the importance of giving back to wounded military personnel.

Robinson said he's glad the young players were able to visit with the wounded veterans.

"They get a chance to understand the larger stage that they have. Basketball provides them an opportunity to reach into people's lives, and be a positive influence," said the 10-time NBA All-Star.

George King of the University of Colorado who played at Brennan High School in San Antonio, agreed.

"There's other aspects of the game, you know, that's much bigger than the game itself," he said. "Being a part of this is an opportunity to just be a part of something that's bigger than, you know, the game of basketball, and for me to be a part of that, it means a lot."

The Hershey Co. donated the candy and volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project made the 200 Easter baskets.

The Cunningham family walked into the Warrior and Family Support Center, where the event was held for some much-needed and welcome distraction.

For a little more than a year, Army soldier Anthony Cunningham has been recovering from two broken legs he suffered during training.

Cunningham and his wife, Adrienne Cunningham, said the event offered them a chance to spend quality time with their granddaughter.

"At one point, he was having five appointments a day, so we really don't have time to spend with her," she said. "But when they do things like this, it gives us an opportunity to spend a little bit more time with her."

"It just makes you feel good, spiritually and emotionally," Anthony said.

