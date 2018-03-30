Final Four fans predict which team will win championship

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of Final Four fans soaked up the sunshine as they visited the Riverwalk on Friday afternoon. Many were decked out in their school colors and made their predictions on what team will win the championship.

In the video above, KSAT’s Bill Barajas hears from fans who share why their team will win it all.

