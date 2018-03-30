Officials warn public about buying fraudulent tickets to Final Four events

SAN ANTONIO - Final Four officials are warning event-goers to be cautious when purchasing tickets.

The event will be taking place this weekend, and officials are also stressing the importance of the clear bag policy in place.

FAST FACTS AND TIPS:

NCAA is stringent about the safety and security of tickets and has plans in place to determine the authenticity of a Final Four event ticket.

The safest place to ensure you are getting an authentic ticket is at ncaa.com/finalfour.

Use common sense when buying tickets from other resources.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it’s probably a fraudulent ticket.

Any clear bags will accommodate the clear bag policy. Clear bags do not have to be the Coca-Cola-sponsored Final Four bags.

Over 100,000 free, clear Final Four bags will be distributed in various downtown locations, including hotels, riding and parking locations and via street teams, starting March 30.

What Mary Ullman Japhet with the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee and San Antonio Sports is saying:

“The last thing that we want to happen is a family who has spent a lot of money, hard-earned money, to get to the Alamodome and being turned away because they bought fraudulent tickets.”

“It can even be a Ziploc bag. I do not care. As long as the bag is clear, you should not run into any issues with security when going to Final Four venues."

Officials remind anyone who sees anything suspicious to call authorities immediately. The San Antonio Office of Emergency Management released this PSA to raise awareness about its "Ready to Respond" initiative.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.