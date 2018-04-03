LIVE BLOG: Villanova-Michigan showdown at Alamodome for National Championship

SAN ANTONIO - The Villanova Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines are set for a national championship showdown in the Alamodome.

Villanova is seeking its third national title overall and second in three years. Michigan is looking for its second national championship in school history and first since 1989.

Follow our live blog right here as San Antonio gets set to crown the next NCAA Men's national champion!

SECOND HALF:

11:58 2H: Villanova is holding onto their double-digit lead on Michigan at the timeout break. Wildcats up on the Wolverines, 53-38.

12:55 2H: Poor shooting is hurting Michigan's chances of coming back in tonight's game. Wolverines are shooting less than 18 percent from the three point line. Villanova up on Michigan, 53-36.

15:24 2H: Wildcats forcing Michigan to turnover the ball with Wolverines having six turnovers in this ball game. Villanova leads Michigan, 48-33, off of spectacular play by Donte Divincenzo, Jalen Brunson and Omari Spellman. Divincenzo has 18 points, Brunson has 9 points and Spellman has 6 points with 4 rebounds.

18:03 2H: (TIMEOUT) Villanova picks up where they left out from the first half! Wildcats take the game's first double-digit lead over the Michigan Wolverines, 44-30.

FIRST HALF:

END 1H: Villanova has settled in and leads Michigan 37-28 at halftime. DiVincenzo has scored 18 points off the bench and after a hot start, Michigan's Moe Wagner has been contained, still leads UM with 11 points.

1:24 1H: TIMEOUT Michigan. Villanova leads 34-28 and taken control of the game after trailing early.

2:19 1H: Villanova leads 32-28. DiVicenzo has 18 off the bench for Wildcats.

DiVincenzo is on fire, now has 16 points as Villanova has surged ahead of Michigan 30-26 with 4 mins left in first half.

Villanova has taken the lead 25-23 after some more big plays by DiVincenzo, who has 11 points. 5:20 left in the first half.

TIMEOUT with 7:32 left in half. Michigan 21 Villanova 18. Nova shooting 38 percent, but still hanging in there.

Less than nine minutes left in first half and Michigan leads 21-16. Wagner has 11, DiVincenzo has 8 for Nova.

Timeout on the floor with 11:51 remaining in first half and Michigan up 18-14 on Villanova. Teams going back-and-forth. Wagner has 9 for Michigan, DiVincenzo has 6 for Nova.

Michigan comes out fast, gets a 11-8 lead early behind Mo Wagner's 9 points. Electric atmosphere at the Alamodome tonight. First timeout at 13:56 of game.

