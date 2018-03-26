WATCH LIVE: City leaders share safety plans for Final Four weekend

SAN ANTONIO - City leaders are gathering on Monday to share their safety plans for the upcoming NCAA men's basketball Final Four to be held in San Antonio.

City Manager Sheryl Sculley, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus and San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood all will speak about the plans for the weekend.

Also speaking at the event will be VIA's president to share new transportation information on how VIA will help to get people around the city.

The press conference will take place on Monday at 10 a.m.

The Loyola Chicago-Michigan game is set to tip-off Saturday March 31 at 5:09 Central Time. Kansas and Villanova will tip-off 40 minutes after the Michigan-Loyola game.

The NCAA mens's basketball National Championship game will be held on Monday, April 2 at 8:20 p.m.

