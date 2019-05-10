Flying Chanclas regain series lead vs. New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO - With the wind howling at Nelson Wolff Stadium, the Flying Chanclas launched three home runs off the Baby Cakes on their way to a 5-4 victory.

San Antonio ties a season high with three home runs tonight. This is the sixth time in 2019 that San Antonio has hit three home runs with the last time coming on May 6th against Round Rock.

The Baby Cakes brought it to within one run thanks to an eighth inning home run from Austin Dean and a ninth inning dinger from Gabriel Guerrero. But, reliever Alex Wilson was able to finish things off to clinch his first save since joining San Antonio.

Mauricio Dubon put the Flying Chanclas on the board in the bottom of the first inning after launching his third home run of the season over the left field wall. In the following inning, David Freitas connected on his first home run since joining San Antonio. With the hit, he extends his hitting streak to seven games.

Flying Chanclas starting pitcher Thomas Jankins helped himself out in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single which regained the lead for the Flying Chanclas at 3-2. That run batted in was the first career RBI for Jankins and his third career hit.

Ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Tyler Saladino cleared the batting eye in center field with a 467-foot home run to put San Antonio ahead 5-2.

Jankins faced the minimum batters through the first three innings, allowing one walk in the second inning. It was a different story in the top of the fourth inning. Following a Lucas Erceg error, Harold Ramirez tripled in the first run of the game for New Orleans. Ramirez scored on the following at bat which tied the game up at 2-2. Jankins improves to 2-1 on the season after pitching six innings tonight, allowing two unearned runs, and striking out three.

New Orleans starter Ben Meyer struggled with his command tonight, walking four Chanclas batters over four innings. He pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits, and giving up two home runs. Meyer receives the loss and is now 1-3 on the season.

The Missions and Baby Cakes will wrap up their series at Nelson Wolff Stadium Thursday night before traveling to New Orleans for a four-game set beginning Saturday. San Antonio’s starting pitcher has yet to be announced, but right-hander Hector Noesi (3-1, 1.29) will start for New Orleans. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 19-15 on the season.

David Freitas extends his hitting streak to seven games, hit his first home run since joining San Antonio

Third career hit for Jankins, first career RBI

First save for Alex Wilson since joining San Antonio

