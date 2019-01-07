AFC Divisional matchups set, times announced

The AFC Divisional Playoff matchups are now set following Wild Card Weekend. That's after the Indianapolis Colts eliminated the Houston Texans 21-7 and the Los Angeles Chargers sent the Baltimore Ravens packing 23-17.

As a result the Colts will travel to Kansas City to take on the number one seed Chiefs on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. and the Chargers will hit the road as well, to go up against New England in a 12:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

After losing their first three games, the Texans staged one of the most dramatic regular season comebacks ever -- rallying to win their next nine straight and going on to win the AFC South before being eliminated on Saturday. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had already been sacked 62 times in the regular season and the Colts added another three in the Wild Card Playoff game. The Colts got out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.

The Chargers won their rematch against Baltimore. The Ravens had beaten Los Angeles 22-10 in week 16 of the NFL season. The Chargers focused on stopping rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, sacking him seven times and forcing three fumbles -- one that resulted in the game-sealing turnover.

