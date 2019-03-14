Commanders QB Woodside on recent play: 'I'm always a confident guy no matter what'

SAN ANTONIO - Logan Woodside was the surprise starter at quarterback when the San Antonio Commanders kicked off their first season in the Alliance of American Football.

Surprise since most thought the Commanders’ number one choice was Dustin Vaughn.

But Commanders' general manager Daryl Johnston revealed later that Vaughn needed to be more aggressive, and at times, Woodside needed to be a little less.

He must have listened, because we are seeing more of what made Woodside a standout at Toledo University, where he threw for over 10,000 yards, 93 touchdowns and a 65 percent completion record.

"I’m always a confident guy, no matter what," said Woodside following Wednesday’s workout at Central Catholic High School. “I’m just going to build on what I did well.”

He has done just that in the first half of the AAF season, coming off his best game as a pro, where he completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception in the Commanders' 29-25 victory over the Hotshots in Arizona on Sunday night.

“I think that Logan saw things real well, was very decisive and perhaps is just getting more and more used to the offense," observed head coach Mike Riley. “He was 21 out of 27, very good yards per attempt and I think we can live with that.”

If you factor in just Woodside’s first-half statistics, he was 12 of his first 13 pass attempts, or 92.3 percent, for 192 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

“I know I did some things not OK that we got to continue to correct," added Woodside. “But as an offense just going to try keep leading the guys and continue to work with this momentum.”

The victory gave the Commanders a 3-2 record for the first half of the season. They are now on top of the Western Conference standings with San Diego, and will now finish the four-game road trip in Atlanta against the 2-3 Legends on Sunday at 3 p.m.

