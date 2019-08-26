Cowboys legend Troy Aikman rips national TV, radio host for Andrew Luck tweet

There were a lot of opinions shared after Saturday's stunning announcement that Andrew Luck was retiring from the NFL at the age of 29.

An opinion that got the most attention was that of national radio and TV host Doug Gottlieb.

Gottlieb tweeted that Luck "retiring cause rehabbing is 'too hard' is the most millennial thing ever."

The tweet received more that 27,000 replies, including one from former Dallas Cowboys and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

Aikman blasted Gottlieb Sunday night for his tweet, saying in part:

"That's total bulls--- Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you're now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don't fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him?" ​​​​​​

The former Cowboys quarterback continued by saying, "Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice."

Aikman is the lead color analyst for Fox Sports' NFL coverage so Gottlieb is a colleague, yet that did not stop Aikman from blasting the commentator.

Aikman's tweet has been retweeted more than 43,000 times and liked more than 300,000 times as of Monday morning.

