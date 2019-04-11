Former players sue AAF, Dundon, Ebersol for breach of contract, fraud

Two former players of the Alliance of American Football have filed a lawsuit against the league and its owners after the league prematurely folded and ended its inaugural season earlier this month.

Colton Schmidt, a punter for the Birmingham Iron, and Reggie Northrup, a linebacker for the Orlando Apollos, filed the class action lawsuit in California.

The lawsuit claims the league violated a breach on contract and breach of implied good faith and fair dealing.

The lawsuit also alleges the league committed fraud, false promise and failure to pay wages.

Co-founder Charlie Ebersol, the Ebersol Sports Media Group and owner Tom Dundon are listed as defendants in the lawsuit among others.

Schmidt and Northup claim in the lawsuit that they would have never played in the league if they knew if was not financially viable when it started.

The league abruptly folded April 2 eight weeks into its first season.

Dundon was announced as an investor and majority owner after reported player payroll problems early in the year.

The San Antonio Commanders led the league in attendance and had a strong fan showing for their four home games.

Their final regular season home game was scheduled for April 6, but was cancelled.

The players are suing for general and punitive damages. You can see the lawsuit here.

