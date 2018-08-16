New pro football league to hold leaguewide training camp in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Alliance of American Football announced on Thursday that its first leaguewide training camp will be held in the Alamo City.

All eight teams in the AAF will be in San Antonio beginning on Jan. 4, 2019.

The Alliance training camp will run for a month, during which rosters will be trimmed from 75 to 52 players.

The AAF said the camp will be an opportunity for players to familiarize themselves with their new teammates and coaches and get final evaluations.

The AAF announced it will conduct all league and team operations at various locations within the city of San Antonio.

“Since our very first conversation with The Alliance, we knew this would be a positive relationship for our entire city,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a press release. “We’re pleased to offer all eight teams state-of-the-art training facilities and the city’s support as they work to build their teams’ foundation. When The Alliance convenes in San Antonio for the month of January, we will see a positive economic impact for our great city and San Antonians will have an opportunity to witness a new era in football unfold.”

The league will kick off its inaugural season on Feb. 9, 2019.

