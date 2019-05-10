Report details AAF collapse, ‘loot-fest' after Commanders halted operations

There are more bizarre details coming to light amid the collapse of the Alliance of American Football league.

Sports Illustrated spoke with several former AAF employees about the demise of the league and one story involved the San Antonio Commanders.

Brad Sternberg, a video and football operations employee with the Commanders, went on the record with the publication and gave an account of the final moments of the league.

Sternberg said after word came down that operations had ended, there was one employee retained by the league in an effort to gather equipment, but it became a nearly impossible task.

Here’s what Sternberg told Sports Illustrated:

“I watched the biggest loot-fest I’ve ever seen,” says Sternberg. “Cameras disappeared. Flat-screens. I watched a f------ full-time coach walk out of the building carrying a 55-inch TV. I watched people carry printers out. It was unbelievable.”

The Commanders were in the middle of practice when the league abruptly suspended operations.

The league lasted only eight weeks and showed some financial cracks after its first week of play.

The league announced Dallas businessman Thomas Dundon would invest $250 million and would become the majority owner.

Co-founder Charlie Ebersol told CBS Sports it quickly became apparent they were not on the same page and Dundon stopped operations.

The league has since filed for bankruptcy. Several San Antonio businesses were listed as creditors, according to the filing which was obtained by KSAT-12.

Sports Illustrated’s article details several more stories, besides the Commanders', of the league’s demise.

