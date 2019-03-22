Running back Malcolm Brown is staying with the Rams

SAN ANTONIO - The Los Angeles Rams are keeping fifth-year running back Malcolm Brown. The club matched the Detroit Lions offer sheet, a reported two-year deal worth 3.25 million dollars.

According to Spotrac, the restricted free agent made 630 thousdand dollars last season.

Brown is a valuable running back and provides insurance for starter Todd Gurley, who dealt with knee inflammation late last season and could see a reduced role in 2019.

The Steele High School graduate tweeted a video that seems to confirm he's staying with the reigning NFC Champions.

Brown rushed for 212 yards on 43 carries last season before he suffered a clavicle injury week 13 that sent him to injured reserve. For his career he's averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He knows the Rams system and has gained the trust of head coach Sean McVay.

The 25-year-old is currently in San Antonio working out and getting ready for the new season.

