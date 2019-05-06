XFL games to air on ABC, ESPN, other networks during inaugural season

SAN ANTONIO - The XFL announced Monday the league has come to an agreement with multiple networks to air its games and that includes a deal with ABC.

KSAT-12 is the affiliate for ABC in San Antonio.

The upstart league will also air its games on ESPN and FOX Sports when it begins play next year.

ABC will televise at least one game every weekend during the regular season beginning Feb. 8 through April 9.

The XFL will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 8 with teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C.

The league was set to compete directly with the Alliance of American Football, but the AAF folded in April.

San Antonio's AAF team, the Commanders, led the league in attendance.

The XFL has shown an interest in the San Antonio market, but its unclear if the league would extend an invitation after its inaugural season.

Vince McMahon owns the XFL, which is set to return after it ran for a single season in 2001.

