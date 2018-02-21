Former Alamo Heights star pitcher, Astros top prospect suspended for drug violation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Former Alamo Heights standout pitcher Forrest Whitley was suspended from Major League Baseball on Wednesday for a violation of minor league baseball’s drug program, KRPC-TV and ESPN reported.

Whitley, 20, is one of the rising stars in minor league baseball and a top prospect for the Houston Astros.

Whitley was suspended for 50 games without pay for violating the league’s drug prevention and treatment program, MLB officials announced.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

Whitley was drafted by the Astros in the first round of the 2016 draft and moved up to Double A baseball last season. He made four appearances for Corpus Christi and posted a 1.84 ERA.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow spoke to KPRC about Whitley’s suspension at the team’s spring training site in Florida.

"We're disappointed in the outcome," Luhnow said. "We support Major League Baseball's drug program and we do everything we can to educate our guys and keep them from making decisions that result in suspensions. But in this case obviously, as an organization, we're going to suffer a little bit. But we're still hopeful and optimistic that Forrest is going to be a big part of our future.”

When asked what prompted the positive test, Luhnow said, “MLB has released information that they are going to release, and I’m not in a position to release any information beyond that.”

Whitley’s suspension will be effective at the start of the Texas League season, according to KPRC.

Whitley was a dominant pitcher for Alamo Heights. He signed with the Astros out of high school after he led the Mules to the state finals in his senior season.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.