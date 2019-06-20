Churchill grad Hudson Head signs with Padres

SAN ANTONIO - Former Churchill Chargers outfielder Hudson Head is smiling all the way to the bank!

The San Diego Padres signed their third-round pick, the 84th selection in this year's draft, to a record $3 million bonus. Churchill head baseball coach Dennis Schlueter confirmed the bonus to KSAT 12 Sports.

"Couldn't have happened to a better kid and ballplayer," Schlueter said. "Well deserved honor for Hudson and his family."

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, the expected value of the contract for the 84th pick is $721,900, making Head's 3 million bonus a colossal payday.

3rd-rder Hudson Head signs with @Padres for $3 mil, record bonus for third round. Pick 84 value = $721,900. Texas HS OF, advanced feel to hit, solid raw power & arm, plus speed. Oklahoma recruit. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 18, 2019

It also goes to show how badly the Padres wanted him to join their organization as soon as possible. During his senior season with the Chargers he hit .615 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI.

"Hudson is a phenomenal athlete and baseball player, but also a great person," Schlueter said. "He's always putting in the work, extra work."

Head had committed to continue his baseball career and education at the University of Oklahoma, but will now bypass college to begin his pro career.

@Padres colors look great on you @hudson4head. WC baseball and WC nation wish you the best and Congratulates you on signing with the San Diego Padres. Thanks @fourjanes for sharing these pics. Go @Padres and Go WC! @yankee_todd @NeisdAthletics @mysahighschools @WCRonHarris pic.twitter.com/4w486XCYPH — Churchill Baseball (@saWCbaseball) June 19, 2019

Schlueter said Head was in San Diego yesterday and flew to Arizona today for Padres rookie ball.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.