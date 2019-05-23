Former Cowboys player set to fight at UFC event in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy will be on the fight card for July’s UFC event in San Antonio.

Hardy will fight Juan Adams in a heavyweight bout, KSAT confirmed Thursday.

ESPN initially reported Hardy would fight in San Antonio.

UFC Fight Night is scheduled for July 20 at the AT&T Center and will be an ESPN-aired event.

Hardy (4-1) began his professional fighting career after he was not re-signed by the Cowboys following the 2015 season.

Hardy played one season with Dallas and tallied six sacks.

He also had various off-field issues during his time in the league that included illegal drug possession and domestic violence.

At least eight fights have been scheduled for UFC on ESPN 4 in San Antonio.

