Former Cowboys RB arrested for DWI after falling asleep at Whataburger drive-thru

DALLAS - A former Dallas Cowboys running back and former top five NFL draft pick has been arrested on a DWI charge after he was found asleep in a Whataburger drive-thru, ESPN reports.
Darren McFadden, 31, was taken into custody after being found early Monday inside a car at a McKinney, Texas, Whataburger.
ESPN says McFadden faces charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.
McFadden was selected No. 4 overall in the 2008 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders out of the University of Arkansas. He played a total of three seasons with the Cowboys.
Over the course of his career he accumulated 5,421 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons.
