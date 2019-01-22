Former Cowboys RB arrested for DWI after falling asleep at Whataburger drive-thru

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Arlington, Texas. McFadden said his relatives were…

DALLAS - A former Dallas Cowboys running back and former top five NFL draft pick has been arrested on a DWI charge after he was found asleep in a Whataburger drive-thru, ESPN reports.

Darren McFadden, 31, was taken into custody after being found early Monday inside a car at a McKinney, Texas, Whataburger.

ESPN says McFadden faces charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.

McFadden was selected No. 4 overall in the 2008 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders out of the University of Arkansas. He played a total of three seasons with the Cowboys.

Over the course of his career he accumulated 5,421 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons.

