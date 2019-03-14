Former UIW football players train for professional opportunity

SAN ANTONIO - Every journey has a starting point. For Incarnate Word football players with eyes on professional football, it all begins on the turf at Benson Stadium.

"I'm willing to play literally anything. Offensively, defensively. I'll even be the deep snapper," said former Cardinals record-breaking wide receiver Kody Edwards. "I just really want to perfect the craft and learn the game."

Edwards and Phillip Baptiste formed a dangerous receiving duo that helped lead UIW to its first Southland Conference championship and first FCS playoff birth in 2018. Now, the two are training for UIW's Pro Day together.

I'm just taking it day by day. I'm trying to get these times down and just trying to stay focused," Baptiste said.

The duo train under UIW strength and conditioning coach Bret Huth. Huth was immediately impressed with the players, less with their physical abilities and more with their character - something that will help them during the grind of trying to make an NFL camp and roster.

"We came in here last year with Coach (Eric) Morris' staff before these guys' potentially last year of football and they just bought in and did what we asked them to do on the field, in the weight room, in the classroom. They just took it and ran with it," Huth said.

Huth said around 10 athletes will participate in the school's pro day coming later in March. While no one particiapting went to the NFL scouting combine or holds huge draft stock, they make up for it with heart and hard work. As Edwards puts it, he's used to being an underdog.

"We're always the underdogs and I like playing like that. If you put in the hard work and determination, it all plays out."

