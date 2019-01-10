Full circle football journey leads Knight, Neuheisel back to the Alamo City

It took 35 years, but Rick Neuheisel is back in the San Antonio professional football scene.

"It's a great town (San Antonio) and I've got a lot of great memories here. Now we're out here making new memories," Neuheisel said.

The former Colorado, Washington and UCLA head coach is now at the helm of the Arizona Hotshots, one of eight teams in the new Alliance of American Football holding training camp in San Antonio. But its not his first stint in the Alamo City. Neuheisel was a quarterback for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the USFL in 1984 and 85.

"Not a lot of people probably remember the team, but I was one of those guys," Neuheisel said.

Neuheisel's quarterback? Former Regan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M Quarterback Trevor Knight. Knight, who spent time with the Falcons and Cardinals, is using the opportunity as a chance to get back to the NFL.

"If the opportunity presents itself to go play at the next level, that would be a dream come true," Knight said. "Whether it does or doesn't, that's not up to me. I've just got to go out an and play really good football, but I think that's the ultimate goal."

Knight is going through preseason drills on the same field his father played high school football on at Southwest High School.

"My dad's been out here to watch practice and check out the old stomping grounds and our team hotel is two blocks from where my brother works. It just feels like home," Knight said.

The Hotshots will spend the entire month of January training in San Antonio. They'll face the hometown San Antonio Commanders March 10 at Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

