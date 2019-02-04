Pats take 3-0 lead on Gostkowski's 42-yard FG

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on the Super Bowl (all times EST):

7:25 p.m.



Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to give New England a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams with 10:29 left in the first half of the Super Bowl.



The Patriots kicker missed a 46-yard attempt late in the opening quarter, but made up for it by capping New England's seven-play, 39-yard drive with the first points of the game.



Julian Edelman, who had two catches for 31 yards on the drive, passed Dallas' Michael Irvin for the second-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history. Only Jerry Rice has more than Edelman.



___



7:10 p.m .



Down goes Brady!



New England's Tom Brady was sacked for the first time this postseason, going down when Los Angeles' John-Franklin Myers knocked the ball out of the quarterback's hands late in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.



Patriots center David Andrews recovered the fumble and New England maintained possession.



It was the first time Brady was sacked in a postseason game since last year's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandon Graham ripped the ball out of Brady's hands for a fumble that was recovered by Derek Barnett - sending the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 41-33 victory.



The game remained scoreless through the first quarter.



New England, which had the ball for 11 minutes and 47 seconds, still hasn't scored a touchdown in the opening quarter in its past nine Super Bowls. The Patriots have been outscored 24-3 in those games - with the only points coming on a field goal by Stephen Gostkowski last year against Philadelphia.



___



7 p.m.



Stephen Gostkowski was wide left on a 46-yard field goal attempt that would have given New England the early lead in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.



It also marked the first missed kick by any NFL kicker this season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.



After the Patriots' first offensive possession ended in an interception by Tom Brady - just the second on the opening drive of a playoff game in the quarterback's career- the Rams went three-and-out.



New England got the ball at its 12, and questionable officiating quickly became an issue when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was penalized for hitting a defenseless receiver after Brady's pass to Rex Burkhead on second-and-14 went for a 4-yard loss.



Instead of third-and-18 from the Patriots 16, New England got a first down at the 35. Brady then marched the offense down the field - only to see the usually reliable Gostkowski miss.



Robey-Coleman was involved in the now-infamous play during which he was not penalized for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. No flag was thrown for pass interference for the helmet-to-helmet nature of the hit - for which Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL - possibly altering the outcome of Los Angeles' 26-23 overtime victory.



6:30 p.m.



Los Angeles has won the coin toss - but will start the Super Bowl on defense.



New England special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater called heads and the coin turned up tails - but the Rams deferred, giving Tom Brady and the Patriots the ball first.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest daughter Bernice King and civil rights pioneers John Lewis and Andrew Young stood at midfield with the players for the toss.



___



5:55 p.m .



Dave Grohl was still floating from the Foo Fighters' star-studded show the night before as he walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



"An amazing night," the Foo Fighters frontman told The Associated Press. "Great show. An absolute blast."



Asked if he was planning a surprise appearance at the halftime show, Grohl smiled. "I can't do any press. Sorry about that, but we're lucky enough to be able to come to the game today. It's a beautiful day. I love this city and I'm looking forward to it."



Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are the featured acts at halftime, but the Super Bowl show is renowned for last-minute, surprise guests.



The Foo Fighters played a sold-out show Saturday night before 8,500 in Atlantic Station. Queen drummer Roger Taylor sat in for a cover of "Under Pressure." Tom Morello and Zac Brown came out for Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," and stayed onstage when Perry Farrell, the frontman of Jane's Addiction, played "Mountain Song."



Grohl, walking to the game with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, was looking forward to a fun night.



"Hopefully somewhere where there's cold beer and jalapeno peppers," he said with a grin.

It's time for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams to square off in Atlanta for football's top prize.



The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the third straight year and ninth time overall, looking for their sixth Lombardi Trophy. They're 5-3 in NFL title games with Tom Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick on the sideline.



The Rams will attempt to cap their remarkable two-year turnaround under coach Sean McVay with their franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 19 years. Just three seasons after returning to LA from St. Louis, the Rams headed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium led by second-year quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and McVay.



McVay is the youngest Super Bowl head coach at 33. Belichick, at 66, could become the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl. He has worked 41 postseason games, with 30 victories, most among head coaches in NFL history. He's the only head coach with five Super Bowl rings.



Brady, who's 41, is the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. The 24-year-old Goff is one of the youngest.



Today's game marks the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history. The team that won the previous matchup is 4-3. New England defeated the Rams, then in St. Louis, 20-17 back in 2002.

